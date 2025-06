Prashant Mhaske passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prashant Mhaske (55, Kumbharwada), passed away on Tuesday night after a brief illness. He had previously served as the personal assistant to former MP Chandrakant Khaire. He is survived by his brother, son, and daughter-in-law. He was the father of Amol Mhaske. The last rites were performed on Wednesday at Kailasnagar crematorium.