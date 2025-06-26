Prati-Pandharpur gears up for Ashadhi Ekadashi; crowd of 13 lakh expected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Preparations have intensified at Prati-Pandharpur ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 6 at Waluj, with the site expected to draw over 12–13 lakh devotees. The administration has begun barricading main roads, temple premises, and palanquin routes to streamline crowd movement.

Work is underway on road repairs, shed installations, and other basic infrastructure. A control room for managing water, electricity, health services, and security is in the final stage. To prevent mishaps, officials will deploy CCTV cameras, volunteers, signboards, and directional indicators. Local police, health departments, NGOs, and the temple committee are coordinating to ensure smooth conduct of the event.