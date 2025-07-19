Pratibha Ingle appointed commissioner of Minorities Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has transferred Pratibha Ingle as Commissioner, Minority Development Department which has office in the city.

This appointment is particularly noteworthy because this office, which was inaugurated on June 26, 2024, has not yet had a full-time Commissioner. It may be noted that the Government announced transfers of 20 IAS officers recently. With the transfer of Pratibha Ingle, the post that was vacant for a year has now been filled.

This is considered a significant development for the Minority Development Department. Various schemes are implemented under this department for the educational, social and economic empowerment of the minority community. However, the absence of a full-time commissioner in the last year was a hindrance in terms of efficiency. Earlier, Pratibha Ingle was working as the chairperson of District Caste Validity Committee, Sangli.