Pravachan series at Ram temple from today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 29, 2024 07:30 PM2024-03-29T19:30:07+5:302024-03-29T19:30:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shree Eknath Sansthan temple Khadkeshwar organization has organized a pravachan on the occasion of Shree Nath ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shree Eknath Sansthan temple Khadkeshwar organization has organized a pravachan on the occasion of Shree Nath Shashti 2024 at Shree Samarth Ram Mandir Auditorium, Samarthnagar on March 30, 31 and April 1 from 5.30 to 7.30 pm. Shri Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar is going to deliver the pravachan on this occasion. Working president Dr A Savji and secretary Shyamal Bhogle have appealed to the devotees to be present on the occasion.Open in app