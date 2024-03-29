Pravachan series at Ram temple from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shree Eknath Sansthan temple Khadkeshwar organization has organized a pravachan on the occasion of Shree Nath Shashti 2024 at Shree Samarth Ram Mandir Auditorium, Samarthnagar on March 30, 31 and April 1 from 5.30 to 7.30 pm. Shri Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar is going to deliver the pravachan on this occasion. Working president Dr A Savji and secretary Shyamal Bhogle have appealed to the devotees to be present on the occasion.