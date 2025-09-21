Praveen Togadia to visit shiur for youth guidance and ceremonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Founder-President of the International Hindu Parishad, Praveen Togadia, will visit Shiur on Monday at 10 am. A special program at Shivkrupa Mangal Karyalaya will feature Togadia guiding youth on national spirit, Hindu values, and social responsibility. Other dignitaries will also attend the event.

The program will include a Trishul Diksha ceremony, highlighting its spiritual and cultural significance, and a graduation ceremony for students of Jeevan Vikas Mahavidyalaya, honoring graduates and motivating their future paths. Organizers have urged villagers, students, and youth to attend in large numbers.