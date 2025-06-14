Praveshotsav in municipal schools on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

All municipal corporation schools in the city will celebrate Praveshotsav (Admission Festival) on Monday, June 16. For this purpose, 53 officers have been assigned to various schools. These officers will visit the schools at 9.30 am to welcome the students.

On this occasion, students will also be provided with free textbooks, said the education officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).