Pravin Bagul elected as president of MSEBOA, Sanjay Khade is General Secretary

Aurangabad, Mar 1:

The 44th annual convention of Maharashtra State Electricity Board Officers Association (MSEBOA) was recently held in Pune. The election for the new executive committee of the organisation was conducted at the convention.

Pravin Bagul was elected as the President of the association and Sanjay Khade as the General Secretary.

The names of other office-bearers are as follows; Pravin Katole (organising secretary), Kishore Bagul (MSEDCL), Mangesh Shinde (MSETCL) and Nandkishore Pandey (MSPGCL)-all working presidents, Pranesh Shirsath (MSEDCL), Satish Jadhav (MSETCL), Dheeraj Vispute (MSPGCL)-all deputy secretaries, Tushar Khairnar (treasurer), Manjusha Dusane-Field Offices and Smita Bade-Corporate Office (Women Representatives).

Newly elected general secretary Sanjay Khade said the new executive committee would work harder to sort out the pending issues of non-technical officers of all three power companies.