Pre-arrest bail denied to 6 in couple assault case over land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant development, Sessions Judge P.P. Sharma on Tuesday denied pre-arrest bail to six individuals accused of assaulting a couple and threatening them with death over a land dispute.

The accused, identified as Arjun Harichand Chavan, Kailas Harichand Chavan, Aditya Arjun Chavan, Nikhil Chavan, Usha Arjun Chavan, and Genabai Harichand Chavan, allegedly attacked the couple when they attempted to measure their agricultural land. The incident, which has sparked outrage, occurred on the morning of January 16. Subhash Ambarasing Chavan (49), a resident of Abdulapur Tanda in Paithan taluka, and his wife had visited their 2-acre, 11-guntha plot in Group No. 100 of Abdulapur Tanda Shivar to have it measured by revenue officials. Subhash had purchased the land from Prabhu Chavan a year ago, and the sale deed was legally registered. However, as the couple began the measurement process, the six accused allegedly confronted them, claiming ownership of the land. “We will not let you measure this land; it belongs to us!” they reportedly shouted before launching a violent attack. Subhash sustained head injuries, while his wife was pushed and verbally abused. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the couple if they ever returned to the land.

A case was registered at Pachod Police Station. During the bail hearing, Assistant Public Prosecutor R.C. Kulkarni strongly opposed the bail applications, arguing that the weapons used in the crime were yet to be seized and that the accused might intimidate witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.