Pre-conference sessions of 64th IDA Maharashtra State Dental conference inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The pre-conference courses of the 64th Maharashtra State Dental Conference were inaugurated on November 21 at the Government Dental College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The session was opened by dean Dr. Maya Indurkar, who welcomed the delegates and speakers and highlighted the need for professionals to stay updated with recent developments in dentistry.

The three-day state-level conference has been organised by the local branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA). State branch president Dr. Rajesh Gondhalekar, local branch president Dr. Archana Ganvir, vice-dean Dr. Pradnya Bansode, and guest speakers Dr. Agam Bhatnagar, Dr. Swapnil Pande, Dr. Vipin Dehane and Dr. Niranjan Vhatkar addressed the participants during the inaugural session.

Members of the organising committee were present to welcome vice-dean Dr. Kishor Mahale, branch secretary Dr. Sushma Shinde, former dean Dr. Sharad Kokate, Dr. Nikhil Jain, Dr. Rajashree Gondhalekar and other attendees. The inaugural programme was conducted by Dr. Mandar Mahajan.

The first day included talks and demonstrations on recent treatment approaches in Prosthodontics, Dental Implantology and Endodontics. According to the organisers, more than 900 dental practitioners from across Maharashtra are expected to attend the conference.