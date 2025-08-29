Pre-marital counselling centre helps 76 couples begin happy married life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Pre-Marital Counselling Centre at the District Collector’s Office has helped 76 couples lay the foundation for a happy married life through structured dialogue, since its launch on May 1, 2025. The programme engages not only the bride and groom but also their family members in meaningful conversations.

Through these sessions, couples openly discuss topics such as mutual understanding, personal preferences, future planning, the temperament of other household members, and effective communication within the family. The counseling centre also addresses concerns of in-laws and parents. While parents of the bride hope that their daughter faces no difficulties after marriage, the groom’s family expects a harmonious married life with proper planning for the future.

Often, couples find it difficult to discuss these matters with their elders or relatives. Here, the centre’s officers and staff skillfully facilitate these conversations. By the end of the sessions, couples leave the center with realistic expectations and a vision for a happy life together.

Geeta Ambhore, counsellor at the Pre-Marital Counselling Centre, can be contacted during office hours at the Ground Floor of the District Collector’s Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. District Collector Deelip Swami described the centre as an innovative initiative in the district, helping prevent future misunderstandings and conflicts in married life.