Pre-monsoon rains lash Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In May, pre-monsoon showers made their presence felt across most districts of the Marathwada. In the last seven days, heavy rainfall has been recorded in areas surrounding 2,000 villages. All districts in the region have been experiencing rain. According to the Divisional Commissioner’s office, between May 29 and 30, 15 circles (administrative units) in Beed and Dharashiv districts received excessive rainfall within a 24-hour period.

Heavy rainfall recorded

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Manjarsumba, Chausala, and circles of Dharur tehsil in Beed district. In Dharashiv district, excessive rainfall was reported in circles of the rural and Tuljapur tehsils such as Salgara, Jawala (near Paranda), Mankeshwar and Bhoom in Bhoom tehsil, Itkur and Moha in Kalamb tehsil and Dalimb, Murum, Lohara, and Jewli circles of Umerga tehsil.

Losses due to lightning and rain-related incidents

In Bethlem village of Jalna district, a buffalo owned by Sandeep Laxman Paralkar died due to lightning strike. At Nasadgaon, two goats died in Gut No. 107, belonging to Kailas Sahebrao Misal.

In Soygaon Devi of Bhokardan tehsil, a wall of the house belonging to Pralhad Yadavrao Sahane (Gut No. 164) collapsed, but fortunately no lives were lost.

In the same village, a newly constructed well owned by Sumitra Ganpat Sahane (Gut No. 181) caved in.

Rainfall statistics:

In the last 24 hours, the region received an average of 11.3 mm of rain. Dharashiv district received the highest — 42.2 mm, followed by 21 mm in Beed.

Box

Circle wise rainfall recorded (in mm)

Manjarsumbha - 75.25

Chousala - 67.75

Dharur - 65.75

Dharashiv (Rural) - 65.75

Salgara - 67.00

Jawala - 73.50

Mankeshwar - 73.50

Bhoom - 67.75

Let - 77.75

Itkur - 75.50

Moha - 65.75

Dalimb - 65.50

Murum - 65.50

Lohara - 67.00

Jewli - 65.50