Preference to be given to Gharkul, Jal Jeevan Mission & Awas Yojana: Papalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar said that preference would be given to Gharkul, Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Marathwada and water problem of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

D. Jitendra Papalkar took charge as the Divisional Commissioner on Saturday. Talking to reporters on Monday, he said, a meeting of all the department heads was held. Discussions were held on various issues including water scarcity.

He said that efforts would be made to speed up the development plans of Marathwada to complete the new water supply plan of the city. “Efforts will be made to complete the city water supply scheme and provide a smooth water supply to the citizens. A review was taken in the backdrop of Bakri Eid. Also, instructions were given to all the district collectors to plan development in line with the development of the pilgrimage site,” he said.

Box

Take benefit from Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

“The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTCT) has announced a special train as ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit’ to highlight the historical and cultural heritage and introduce the life and work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This tour is starting from June 9, 2025, under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.’ The train has a capacity of 900 passengers, and followers of Shivaji Maharaj can travel from Manmad and Mumbai by booking in groups. Visitors can experience places of historical importance in the State through the project,” Papalkar mad this appeal to citizens.