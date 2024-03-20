Pregnant woman, husband rescued after car crashes into scrap godown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding car lost control near Zalta Phata and crashed into a scrap godown, leaving a pregnant woman and her husband trapped inside. The heroic efforts of two police sub-inspectors (PSI) averted a potential tragedy as they swiftly intervened to rescue the couple from the wreckage.

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 pm when Balapur resident Aadarsh Chavan and his wife Ashwini were returning home after completing work in the city. As their car approached Cambridge Chowk, it began to accelerate. In an attempt to overtake other vehicles, the driver lost control near Zalta Phata, causing the car to overturn and collide with a nearby scrap godown.

Two PSI, Satish Pandit and Sanjay Khandagle, from Chikalthana police station were nearby conducting a panchnama when they heard the crash. They reached the scene and found the couple critically trapped inside the mangled car. The situation became more precarious due to a live electric wire dangling on the car. Bystanders hesitated to help fearing electrocution. However, Pandit and Khandagle used a stick to remove the live wire, clearing the way for rescue.

Timely intervention saves lives

With the air conditioning system shut down in the car and windows closed, the couple was suffocating. Recognizing the urgency, the police officers broke the car window and pulled the couple out. Realizing the delay in ambulance arrival, they rushed the injured couple to the Chikalthana civil hospital in their own car. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that both the husband and wife are undergoing treatment and are currently in a stable condition.