Pregnant woman kicked out of house by in-laws

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Osmanpura police have registered an offence against in-laws and hubby Naresh Sitaram Zonwal for torturing and harassing his wife and also kicking her out of the house during the state of pregnancy.

The complainant stated that she got married to Naresh in 2021. After a few days of her marriage, her in-laws started making critical comments and abusing her. She got pregnant in 2022 then also the harassment did not stop. Naresh dropped his wife at her parents' house and then stopped communicating with her.

The victim accused the husband and her in-laws of not even coming to see the newborn child. Later on, due to the intervention of the relatives, the woman again went to stay at her in-laws' house. After some days, the in-laws again started torturing her when she failed to bring Rs 10 lakh for construction work. On September 3, 2023, Naresh kicked her out of the house and also threw her luggage out of the house. Fed up with the torture, she complained to the police. They did not even turn up for counselling. Hence the married woman applied to file a case against them with the Osmanpura police station.