Pregnant woman who was hurt in accident dies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2024 09:35 PM2024-10-29T21:35:02+5:302024-10-29T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashwini Sharanagat (23, Balanagar, Paithan), who was injured in a road accident on June 21, died while ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashwini Sharanagat (23, Balanagar, Paithan), who was injured in a road accident on June 21, died while being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Her husband Vikas had died on the spot after a truck collided with their motorcycle near Thergaon on the Pachod to Paithan road. Ashwini was pregnant and being taken for a check-up by her husband.Open in app