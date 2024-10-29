Pregnant woman who was hurt in accident dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashwini Sharanagat (23, Balanagar, Paithan), who was injured in a road accident on June 21, died while being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Her husband Vikas had died on the spot after a truck collided with their motorcycle near Thergaon on the Pachod to Paithan road. Ashwini was pregnant and being taken for a check-up by her husband.