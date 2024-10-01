Preparations completed for PET-24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has completed preparations for Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that nearly 11,464 candidates would appear for the test at 11 centres in four districts on October 3.

The registration process was completed through ‘Samarth Portal’ in July-August. The university received 14,125 application forms while 11,464 candidates were declared eligible for the test on September 21, after the scrutiny. A total of 1997 students were exempted from the test as they have qualified other examinations.

Box

4 sessions; no negative marking

The test will be held in four districts within the jurisdiction of the university. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has the maximum number of five centres and there will be two centres in each of the remaining districts.

--Each paper will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks.

--It will be for one hour.

--There will be four sessions. Two in the morning (at 10 and 12 noon) and remaining in the afternoon (3 and 5 pm) on October 3

--Students should reach the centre 45 minutes before

--The examination department has informed that there will be no 'negative marking' in this test

--The PET will be conducted in offline mode on 'OMR' answer sheets

--Number of seats (1500), research guides (497), subjects (44) and faculties (four).

Box

2 observers at each centre

There will be two observers to be deployed at each centre on behalf of the university. Also, all four deans will work as district-level observers. In this regard, a meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Dr Sarwade. A review of the preparations was carried out.