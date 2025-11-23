Preparations for 3rd Teachers' Literary Convention in full swing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting was organised on Saturday under the chairmanship of Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar for the preparations for the third Teachers' Literary Convention.

Literary people, teacher-writers and members of the core committee of the convention participated in this meeting. The grand convention will be held in December-January this year.

The meeting discussed in depth the format of the convention, the number of sessions, the guidance of writers, and the participation of teachers.

Various creative and multifaceted literary activities such as book fair, picture exhibition, inauguration of the conference, conference of invited poets, symposium, poet katta, one-act-play, storytelling will be arranged in this year's convention.

The Education Department publishes a special booklet every year to encourage teachers' writing.

In the first convention, a poetry collection 'Kavyadindi' was published, and in the second convention, a collection of essays 'Manatil Shikshak' was published.

For this year's convention, teachers in the district were asked to write articles on neglected historical places, highlighting the heritage and cultural importance. ,

Also, keeping in mind the increasing response, a proposal to host a two-day convention instead of one day was discussed with the consent of all.

Deputy Education Officer Seema Mehtre, Education Extension Officer Jayesh Chaure, Ramesh Thakur, Sunil Doke, Sainath Phusse, Gajendra Aware, Rajendra Sapkal and others were present.