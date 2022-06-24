Preparations for college admissions in full swing

Commencement of provisional admissions

Aurangabad, June 24:

As the results of class X are out, the preparation for college admissions have started. Distribution of transfer certificates (TC) has not started from the school. Therefore, at present, the students who got good marks are confirming their provisional admission in the college by filling an affidavit.

Like every year, students are more inclined towards science stream. Parents have also started inquiry for the admissions. Rural colleges are getting preference from the students in terms of admissions as most of the colleges do not require daily attendance. Inquiries are also being made for the arts and commerce streams. “We are giving provisional admissions based on the online result. Admission will be confirmed after receiving the TC and mark sheet next week, said NG Gaikwad, deputy principal, Deogiri College. Likewise, the decision to make 75 per cent attendance compulsory for 11th and 12th class was taken before corona. However, it is doubtful whether this decision will be implemented after the corona period.

Admission capacity of colleges:

Colleges - Arts Commerce - Science - Total

Aided - 12,860 -2,800 -13,200 -28,860

Unaided - 16,480 -4,680 -22,840 -44,000

Junior colleges in the district - 426

Government-aided colleges - 99

Unaided colleges - 189

MCVC Colleges - 12

Other - 10