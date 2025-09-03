Preparations for Eid-e-Milad: CP appeals for peace, security measures stepped up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad on September 5, police commissioner Pravin Pawar chaired a meeting at the Commissioner’s office conference hall at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The session was attended by members of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Committee, peace committee representatives, public leaders, and senior police officials. CP Pawar appealed to maulanas and committee office-bearers to ensure peaceful celebrations and extend cooperation to maintain harmony. He warned mischief-makers against disturbing peace, stressing that strict action would follow any attempts at disruption. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity on the toll-free number 112, and alert police about rumor-mongering on social media. “Every citizen, Hindu or Muslim, must shoulder the responsibility of unity and celebrate with peace,” Pawar said. Instructions were also issued to municipal authorities, MSEDCL staff, medical officers from government medical college and hospital, and traffic police to act promptly on suggestions. For citywide security, police have arranged: 4 additional DCPs, 4 assistant DCPs, 18 inspectors, 51 sub-inspectors, 910 constables, 145 women constables, 1 SRPF company, and 500 home guards. The meeting saw participation from DCPs (zone-1, zone-2, crime branch), ACPs, police station in-charges, and prominent citizens including Dr. Murtaza, Ejaz Zaidi, Amit Bhuigal, Arun Board, Gajanan Barwal, along with nearly 100 community representatives.