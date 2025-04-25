Preparations for Maha Day in full swing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The main official flag hoisting ceremony on Maharashtra Day will be held on May 1 at Devgiri Ground, Police Commissioner’s Office. To ensure the event's success, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade instructed that all concerned departments should coordinate and efficiently fulfil their responsibilities.

The preparatory meeting was held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Thursday under the chairmanship of Gawade. A detailed discussion regarding the organisation of the event took place during the meeting. At the outset, Additional Commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi provided information about the event proceedings. Officers from the Revenue Department, Police Commissioner’s Office, Public Works Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Regional Transport Office, and other concerned departments were present.