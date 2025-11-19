Preparations for rituals at Khandoba temple ahead of annual yatra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Preparations for the Khandoba Yatra are in full swing at the temple premises. On Friday, November 21, at 3 am , priest Vishal Dhumal will perform the abhishek of Lord Khandoba, followed by a formal puja by Dilip Dhumal. The Ghatasthapana ceremony will also take place early Friday.

A maha aarti will be held at 6 am in the presence of devotees, conducted by committee president Ramesh Chopde, secretary Sahebrao Palskar and trustees. During the Yatra period, Lord Khandoba will be adorned with a new attire every day for nine consecutive days, a tradition eagerly awaited by devotees.

The temple will open for darshan from 4:30 am .The annual Yatra for Champa Shashti begins on November 26, with Friday’s Ghatasthapana marking the start of festivities. Temple authorities have completed all preparations, including cleanliness drives. The municipal corporation has provided plastic pots to collect nirmalya and other waste materials, ensuring proper waste management during the event.