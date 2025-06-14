Preparations for SET completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The preparations for the 40th State Eligibility Test (SET)-2025 to be conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in the city were completed on June 15.

SET divisional coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that 8,148 candidates would take the eligibility examination at 20 centres on Sunday. There will be two papers between 10 am and 1.30 pm simultaneously.

He said that the first session would be held from 10 am to 11 am while the candidates would take the paper between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. Dr Dandge said that the preparations were completed at all the centres.

Box

Paper-I & II

The test will be based on two papers.

--Paper-I. This paper will be of a general nature, intended to assess the candidate's teaching and research aptitude. It is primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. It will consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions, two marks each.

--Paper-II. This paper will consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions, based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks.