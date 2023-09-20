Preparations for Youth Festival in full swing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The preparations for the Central Youth Festival (CYF) to be conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on its campus from October 4 to 7 are in full swing.

It may be noted that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to hold the CYF on the main campus. The young artists will present their art in 36 contests of six categories of the festival.

A total of 220 teams have registered so far.

An Advisory Committee was set up. A meeting of the Committee was held on Wednesday to review the preparations. VC Dr Pramod Yeole chaired it.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Management Council member Dr Yogita Patil, theatre scholar Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Dr Sanjay Deolankar and Dr Sonali Kshirsagar were also present.

The six main categories of the 36 competitions are Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, Fine Art and Maharashtra Folk Art.

A team can have a maximum of 36 participants while the age of each participant should be less than 25.

An artist can participate in a maximum of five contests. Teams of nearly 220 colleges registered. The teams will have 2250 members.

Director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan said that all the affiliated colleges can send entries to Harish Sathe, department of Students Development, for participation in the festival up to September 25.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that there would be six stages at different places including the Auditorium and Dramatics Department. He said that waterproof pandals would be installed at all stages as precautionary measures to avoid disturbance due to rain.

“Efforts are being to provide qualitative, meal and boarding facilities near the venue of the contests. The guests for the festival will be finalised in the coming week,” he added.