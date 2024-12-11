Preparations in full for ‘Avishkar Festival’ in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a two-day university-level ‘Avishkar Festival’ at the CFART auditorium beginning on December 14. Around 250 students from 175 teams from four districts will participate in the festival.

The district-level ‘Avishkar Festival’ was already held in four districts on October 8 and 10. District-wise teams were selected from four districts for the university level. Also, good projects were included at the university level. There is no age limit for post-PG candidates. There is no age limit for post-PG courses.

A total of 248 research students will participate from the four districts on the university Avishkar. The district-wise figures of participants are as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (125), Jalna (25), Beed (45) and Dharashiv (62).

Registration Dr Prashant Amritkar, Student Development Director Dr Kailash Ambhure, and Innovation Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe have appealed to everyone to attend the ‘Avishkar’ festival.

Box

48 teams to participate on Inter-university level Festival

Those who are selected from the university-level festival will participate in the inter-university level festival. A total of 48 teams from six groups namely 1. Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts, 2. Commerce, Management and Law, 3. Science, 4. Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, 5. Engineering and Technology and 6. Pharmaceutical Sciences will participate in the Inter-University Research and Innovation State Competition at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, Lonere.

Box

Inauguration on Saturday

Dr C D Lokhande, (Research Director and Dean, Dr Y Patil University, Kolhapur) will inaugurate the 'Avishkaar' at 11 am on Saturday. Management Council Members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Dr Ankush Kadam will be the chief presence. Dr A K Rao ( Director, CIPET) will grace the valedictory and prize prize distribution ceremony. Management Council Member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare and Dr Venkatesh Lamb will be the chief presence. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over both functions.