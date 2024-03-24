Preparations in full swing for Gaura Purnima and Holi celebration

ISKCON Madhuvan cultural center gears up for celebrations March 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In anticipation of the upcoming 'Gaura Purnima and Holi' celebrations, ISKCON Madhuvan cultural center on Adalat Road is abuzz with vibrant preparations. Commencing from 6 pm on Monday evening, the event will kick off with devotional Krishna bhajans.

The main celebratory programme will commence with Harikirtan. This will be followed by a sermon delivered by Shri Sundar Sham Prabhu, a renowned preacher from ISKCON Pune. The festival committee has meticulously arranged for traditional decorations and festivities, including the grand Maha abhishek ceremony wherein offerings such as yogurt, milk, honey, rose water, and juice of various fruits will be showered upon the divine deity of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Another highlight of the celebration will be the 'Holi of Flowers,' where devotees will engage in traditional singing of Hari naam and bhajans while indulging in the age-old tradition of smearing each other with flower petals, symbolizing devotion to Lord Krishna. The programme will conclude with the distribution of Maha Prasad for all attendees.

The organizing committee has appealed citizens to partake in this auspicious celebration. Organizing committee members including Kanhaiya Thakur Prabhu, Dr Ramesh Ladda, Santosh Madrewar, Vinod Bagadiya and others are taking efforts.