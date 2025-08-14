Preparations in full swing for Khuldabad Urs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Muntajibuddin Zar Zari Zar Baksh is starting from August 29 and the sandal procession will be taken out on August 31.

The administration has started preparations on a large level for the Urs. Cleaning work is underway in the Urs grounds, including the Dargah premises. The Urs Management Committee met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Tehsildar Swaroop Kankal.

In this meeting, issues such as installation of CCTV, public awareness for the promotion and publicity of Urs, arrangement of drinking water for devotees, uninterrupted power supply and arrangement of extra buses were discussed. The next meeting will be held under the chairmanship of District Collector Deelip Swami.

Khuldabad Urs Management Committee chairman, tehsildar Swaroop Kankal, Dargah Committee chairman Ejaz Ahmed, Secretary Chief Officer Shaikh Sameer, Police Inspector Dhananjay Farate, Medical Officer Dr Swati Puranik, Public Works Department Branch Engineer Sagar Sauji, Mahavitaran's S A Gawad, Yusufuddin Chiraguddin and others were present.