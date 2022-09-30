Preparations of Julus-e-Muhammadi in full swing

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The preparations for organising Julus-e-Muhammadi (on October 9) as a part of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations are going on in full swing in the city, after a gap of two years.

The convenor of the organising committee Dr Shaikh Murtuza said, “ Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him). The 30th rally procession will be taken out on Sunday from Nizamuddin Chowk in Shahgunj at 9 am. The procession will be held in a peaceful manner as the devotees will not be bursting any firecrackers or shouting slogans. The aim of the rally is to convey the message of the mankind preached by the Prophet.”

The devotees are appealed not to use any DJ, banners or posters as a part of the rally procession. Instead, utilise the money to feed the poor and needy on the day through setting up langars. It may be noted that the illumination of important roads, circles and landmark buildings is underway in the city as a part of the celebrations.

The office-bearers including Dr Murtuza, Mohd. Asadullah Tarar, Dr Ashfaq Iqbal, Adv Ziauddin Biyabani, Kazi Shakeel and other committee members have appealed to the devotees to maintain discipline and law and order situation on the celebration day.