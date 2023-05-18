Prepare for hottest week of the season with temperatures soaring to 42°C

Temperature to touch its peak on May 19-20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After enduring scorching temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius for the past eight days, residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced a slight respite in the last two days. However, relief will be short-lived as the mercury is expected to soar to its highest level in the coming week, with temperatures reaching a scorching 42°C during this period.

Between May 10 and 15, the city witnessed temperatures hovering around 40 to 41°C. While the temperature decreased marginally over the past two days, the upcoming week is projected to be the hottest of the season. On May 18, the maximum temperature recorded was 40.2°C, accompanied by a minimum temperature of 24.8°C. From May 19 to 23, the maximum temperature is predicted to fluctuate between 40 and 42°C. The peak of this intense heatwave is anticipated to occur on May 19 and 20. Notably, in March and April, temperatures ranged between 35 to 36°C, with the mercury touching 40°C only in the last week of April. However, the month of May has seen a relentless surge in temperature as the sun wreaks havoc on the region.

Experts have advised the residents to take necessary precautions to combat the scorching heat, such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, and seeking shelter in cool environments. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging the public to remain cautious during this period of extreme heat.

Expected temperature in the net week:

Date Minimum Maximum

May 19 25 42

May 20 24 42

May 21 24 41

May 22 25 40

May 23 24 40

May 24 24 40