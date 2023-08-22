Preservation of Jain culture is the need of the hour

Chhajpati Sambhajinagar: In Parshshwanath Brahmachari Ashram Jain Gurukul, Ellora, the auspicious chaturmas of Durlabh Sagarji Maharaj and Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj are in process. On Sunday, MLA Prashant Bamb took blessings of Maharaj.

Bamb was felicitated on behalf of the Chaturmas committee. On the occasion, Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj said that Bhagwan Mahavir has mentioned four types of violence and has completely prohibited three types of violence and the fourth violence is an attack on Jain culture. If your Jain culture is attacked, don't tolerate it under any circumstances. At such a time, to give a reply means to preserve our Jain culture and everyone should always be ready for this, he said.