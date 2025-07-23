President of ICAI visited city branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Charanjot Singh Nanda visited the city branch at ICAI Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

The city branch of ICAI and Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) jointly organised a felicitation programme.

Charanjot Singh Nanda was felicitated in this programme. Central Council Members (CCM)- CA Umesh Sharma, CA Mangesh Kinare, CA Piyush Chhajed and WIRC Vice Chairman CA. Piyush Chandak also graced the program.

President Charanjot Singh Nanda informed the gathering about the various initiatives taken for members and students. He said that the budget of student scholarships was increased to Rs 500 Crore from Rs 100 Crore.

Congratulated 125 newly qualified CAs of the city, City Branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani emphasised the importance of the CA course and highlighted that unemployment is rarely an issue among CAs as they are continuously learning and evolving with the latest technologies. He noted that CAs are well-equipped to both learn and earn in a dynamic and competitive environment.

He advised the parents of Newly Qualified CAs to encourage their child to do more Technologically Advanced Certificate courses. Branch Secretary CA Anand Totla proposed a vote of thanks.

CAs Amol Godha, Rafeeque Pathan (branch Treasurer), Sameer Shinde (WICASA chairman), Kedar Pande, Aishwarya Bramhecha (both members) and all past chairmen were present.