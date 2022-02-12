Press photographer Majed Khan passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

A city-based photographer, who has served various newspapers in the city for three long decades, Majed Khan Mohammed Ali, has died of a brief illness, while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), on Saturday morning. He was 47.

The departed soul is survived by a father (a retired MSRTC employee), a wife and two sons. The burial procession was taken out from his house in Fazilpura. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at the Dargah Peer Ghaib Sahab, after Namaz-e-Asr (in the evening), while the burial took place in the graveyard on the dargah campus. The journalists and photographers associated with various newspapers in the city, and people from different walks of life attended the burial.

An ace photographer Majed Khan was well-known as a thorough professional in the photography field. He has started his career in the era of Black and White photography. He used to take strenuous efforts, work hard and spend hours exploring different angles in photography and would always experiment with novel ideas in the field. People in large numbers expressed sorrow over his sudden death.