Pressure from Court forced withdrawal of Maratha Reservation Protest, Claims Scholar Balasaheb Sarate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Scholar of Maratha reservation, Balasaheb Sarate, has claimed that the state government, through the media and the judiciary, increased pressure on the Maratha community, forcing them to withdraw the protest.

Speaking to news channels on Wednesday, Sarate said that after the court in Mumbai issued an order to stop the hunger strike, Manoj Jarange Patil had no options left. This gave the government the upper hand. The government initially delayed action for two days, but after a strong court order, a draft government resolution (GR) was prepared. Jarange Patil was instructed to lift the protest that evening.

At the same time, the police increased security at the protest site, including deployment of SRPF units, signaling the government’s readiness to end the agitation. Sarate said the government and Jarange Patil strategically got the draft approved to pacify the crowd and ensure a peaceful dispersal, which he called a success.

He also noted that implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer method would not benefit the community, as the same approach that existed earlier was reiterated in the new draft.