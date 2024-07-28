Prime accused among 3 arrested in honour killing case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city police arrested the prime accused in an honour killing from Jalna on Sunday. The son-in-law who helped the prime accused Gitaram Kirtishahi (father-in-law) was also arrested. Police inspector Suraj Badgujar said that the number of accused arrested in the case reached to three.

It may be noted that one Amit Salunke ran away with his childhood friend Vidya Kirtishahi (Indiranagar) to Pune and married on May 2. They were belonging to different religions. Family members of Vidya opposed to the marriage. So, the couple stayed in Pune for one month.

Vidya’s father Gitram Kirtishahi and her cousin Appasaheb Kritishi continued threatening the couple. So, Amit’s family call the couple to the city. Gitaram and Appasaheb stabbed Amit with a knife on the night of July 14, just after two and half months of marriage.

Amit succumbed to the injuries on July 25 while undergoing treatment. The incident came to light with his death. The case was hotly debated across the State. City police arrested Appasaheb on Saturday while Gitaram was absconding.

Jawarnagar Police arrested Gitram from his another son-in-law’s house in Jalna. His other son-in-law Swapnil Patekar (28, Jalna) was also arrested for sheltering Gitaram. They were produced in the court which remanded them police custody up to August 1.

Prime accused office-bearer of BJP Cell

It has come to light that Appasaheb Kirtishahi, the prime accused of the case, is the city general secretary of BJP SC Morcha. When BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar asked about it, he said Kirtishahi was relieved of his post when the incident was revealed. He said that there is no connection between the accused and BJP.