Prime Minister's public meeting to accomodate 70K citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A grand public meeting, as a part of campaigning, for the Mahayuti candidates from 9 constituencies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and 5 constituencies from Jalna district will be held on Thursday (14) at 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting at the Graham Firth Company’s 15-acre plot in Chikalthana MIDC. The event will have seating arrangements for 70,000 citizens.

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said that around 25,000 citizens from the city are expected to attend the meeting. A review meeting with over 500 local party office-bearers was held at the venue in the key presence of MP Dr Bhagwat Karad. Each office-bearer has been instructed to distribute special passes for voters and to invite as many citizens as possible to the event.

The State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar and Dr. Karad also held meetings in various locations to ensure the public meeting’s success.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, union Minister Ramdas Athawale, MLC Pankaja Munde, Vijay Rahatkar, and former MP Raosaheb Danve will also be present at the PM’s meet.