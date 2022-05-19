Prime suspect in girl’s murder case still at large

Aurangabad, May 19:

Prime suspect Shankar Vishnu Hagwane in the girl’s murder case of Rajendranagar-Naregaon has been at large even after 24 hours of the crime.

According to details, Renuka Devidas Dhepe (Brijwadi) was brutally murdered at Rajendranagar in Naregaon.

Renuka and Shankar were friends. Shankar and six friends were living in a rented room in Naregaon.

When his five roommates returned from the work on Wednesday evening, they found Renuka lying in a pool of blood.

Mangesh Siddharth Navture, the cousin of the deceased lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station.

Police inspector Vithal Pote is investigating the case. A police squad had left for the native place of the prime accused in Washim district, but, he was not found there. The teams of MIDC Cidco Police Station and Crime Branch have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused.