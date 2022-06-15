Principal secretary Singal holds review meeting

Aurangabad, June 15:

The principal secretary (Labour) Vinita Ved Singal, deputy secretary (Labour) Shrikant Pulkundwar, deputy secretary (Labour) Dadasaheb Khatal recently visited the labour office in Aurangabad and inspected the site for construction of single office building for all the labour offices in the Aurangabad division in the respective premises. The officials then held a review meeting with the deputy commissioner of labour, joint director, directorate of industrial safety and health, directorate of steam boilers and board of labour welfare and gave instructions to all the officials.