Prior permission mandatory for any event in Bamu campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The academic and administrative departments of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have to obtain prior permission mandatorily to host any event.

It may be noted that there are 56 departments and study centres on the campus. The different programmes, including camps, workshops, conferences, from the local level to the national level, are conducted daily in these departments at their own will.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the department would have to take permission compulsorily before holding any programme. A circular with approval from Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari was released.

“In this circular, all the Heads of Academic and Administrative Departments of the University are informed that prior permission of the administration is required for organising any programme in any academic or administrative department within the University campus. The departments, henceforth, will have to submit a detailed description of the event, brochure, speakers, chief guests, along with a note for administrative approval to the General Administration Department at least one week before the programme date,” it was mentioned in the circular.

Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the programmes should be organised only after obtaining permission from the Administration and all the Academic and Administrative Departments are instructed to follow it.