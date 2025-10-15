Prior permission of Deputy Registrar mandatory for sale of cooperative society properties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Tehsil Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies has informed that prior permission from the Deputy Registrar’s office or from an administrator appointed by that office is mandatory for the sale of properties owned by cooperative societies.

Complaints have been received regarding irregular and illegal sales of properties, land, and plots belonging to various cooperative societies.

As per the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 and Rules, 1961, no sale or purchase of property or land belonging to registered cooperative societies should be carried out without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and prior approval from the Deputy Registrar’s office. Additionally, if an administrator, liquidator, or authorized officer has been appointed, their NOC and the office’s permission are also required before any transaction.

This appeal was issued by Tehsil Deputy Registrar Vilas Kolekar.