Prioritize investments in Bidkin industrial area

DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh holds review meeting at Auric

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with Abhishek Chaudhary, vice chairman of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, visited Auricon Saturday. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of Auric, which is part of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and visited manufacturing industries such as NLMK India, Hyosung India, and Fuji Infratech. He interacted with the companies to understand the challenges they face in production, investment, and employment generation in their factories and setting up factories in Auric. Principal secretary of the industries department Harshadeep Kamble, joint managing director Dutta Bhadakwad, and other officials were present.

Focus on Bidkin industrial area

Singh expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Shendra-Bidkin industrial area and suggested focusing on attracting significant investment to the Bidkin phase in the coming time. He assured cooperation to take the proposal to concerned departments. About 80 percent of industrial land has been allotted to industrial units in Shendra area, and some major units are proposed in Bidkin industrial area. The work on a 178-acre food park in Bidkin is underway and will be completed by September 2023.

Meeting with state officials

Singh also met with state officials, including collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, Superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya , ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena, and other senior officials. They discussed how overall industrial development will take place in the region. The visit of Rajesh Kumar Singh to Auric is expected to boost the development of the industrial sector in the region and attract significant investment to the area.

Various proposals put forward

Various proposals, such as a global drone cluster, multi-modal logistics park, and international convention centre, have been submitted to the State and Central governments at Auric. Singh was requested to make efforts to make these projects happen, said managing director Suresh Kakani.