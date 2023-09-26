Prisoner attempts to end life in jail’s high-security barrack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shaikh Jamin alias Kaichi Shaikh Salim (23, Naregaon), who was arrested for serious crimes like murders and robberies, attempted to commit suicide at the high-security barrack of Harsul Central Jail on Monday afternoon.

Earlier too, he had created a commotion at the jail in 2021 by manhandling officers and employees. Because of his dangerous behaviours, he was placed in the high-security barrack. Duttatray Misal, the peon of the jail lodged a complaint with Harsul Police Station. A case was registered against Kaichi last night.

Shaikh Jamin was sent to jail three months ago in a robbery case that took place within the jurisdiction of MIDC Cidco Police Station.

He tore a piece of bedsheet at the High-Security Barrack (no 5) of Harsul Jail and tried to end his life by hanging himself to the door rod. When the incident came to light, other jail inmates rushed and saved him. Police inspector Prashant Potdar said that a case was registered with Harsul Police Station against him.

Murder and robbery cases registered against him

Two murder cases were registered with police stations, one is at Gondi while another in Jinsi Police Station. A case of manhandling was registered with Cantonment Police Station followed by four robberies within the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station and three cases within Cidco Police Station. Another case was registered in 2021 for attacking policemen in the jail. Police saw him moving at midnight three months ago. He tried to run away after seeing the police. But, the police nabbed him successfully.