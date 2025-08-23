Prisoner’s death: HC quashes FIR against Parli PSI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed the case against police sub-inspector (PSI) Balwant Jamadar, accused of hanging an unconscious inmate in custody, citing lack of mandatory government approval. The order was recently passed by Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh. The case, registered at the Parli police station, alleged that Jamadar and other officers had illegally detained Tukaram Sambhaji Jogdand, accused of motorcycle theft. He was reportedly tortured for confession. When he lost consciousness, officers allegedly hanged him and staged the death as suicide. They later gave false statements to mislead investigators, according to the probe. Jogdand’s mother had approached the court, claiming her son was murdered, and sought an FIR for a murder case. A case was then filed against five policemen of the police station, based on a complaint by PI Mayadevi Dankhe of the Crime Investigation Department. However, the bench observed that as Jamadar was a serving public servant, sanction from the government was essential before filing the charge sheet. Since no such approval was taken, even the sessions judge’s cognisance of the case was invalid, the court ruled. Jamadar had moved the bench through Adv Sudarshan Salunke. Assistant government pleader N R Daima represented the state.