Private and resident doctors to strike on Thursday
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 23:05 IST2025-09-17T23:05:02+5:302025-09-17T23:05:02+5:30
Private and resident doctors in the GMCH will go on a one-day strike on Thursday, halting OPD services and non-essential patient care.
On Wednesday evening, patients with appointments at private hospitals received calls saying, "Hello, OPD is closed on Thursday, please don't come." The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called the token strike against the Maharashtra Medical Council's registration of homeopathy doctors who completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP). Around 2,500 doctors from 550 hospitals in the city are expected to participate, IMA said. Resident doctors in the valley will provide only essential services during the strike. Medical Superintendent Dr Suchita Joshi said the hospital has arranged alternative staff, including professors, associate professors, and assistant professors, to ensure patient care continues smoothly despite the strike.