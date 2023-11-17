Private transporters taking advantage of Diwali rush

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Private transporters are making money off of the Diwali rush at the bus stands in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They are offering to take passengers to Pune in three and a half hours for Rs 1000 to 1200. The agents are even walking into the bus stand and taking passengers away in front of the security guards.

The security guards are only patrolling but are not taking any action against the agents. There is a rule that there should be no private vehicles within 200 meters of the bus stand. However, private vehicles are being brought to the bus stand area and carrying passengers without any disturbance.

Divisional controller, Sachin Kshirsagar, said that he will investigate and determine the responsibility for this situation.