Private travel companies hike fares

Aurangabad, June 1:

Private travel companies have hiked fares due to summer vacations. Therefore, travel fares are higher on many routes than state transport. The fare of Shivshahi AC non-sleeper bus to Nagpur is Rs 1110, while travels are charging Rs 1410 for sleeper bus. Different fares are charged according to the type of bus and seating arrangement, said travel owners.

Number of passengers has increased due to summer holidays. But they have to shell out more money to travel to various destinations. ST corporation has air-conditioned seating bus service on some routes while travels have sleeper bus service on the same route. Hence there is a difference in the rates of ST and travels, said a private operator. In addition, the rent of private vehicles has been fixed to control excess charging. Accordingly, private vehicles are allowed to charge a maximum half of the fare as compared to ST ticket price. In addition, GST is levied differently. So the fare seems higher.

Differences in both services

The business of travels is seasonal. Hence the ticket rates are one and half times more than ST. In addition, GST is levied separately. There is also a difference between seating. Passengers prefer to travel by travels as they get convenience, said Pushkar Lule, president, travels association.

Such are the fares:

Route - Shivshahi - Travel

Nagpur- Rs 1110 Rs 1410

Mumbai- Rs 865 Rs 900

Pune- Rs 515 Rs 700

Jalgaon- Rs 375 Rs 750

Nashik- Rs 450 Rs 789

Kolhapur- Rs 1145 Rs 1200