Private travels agent manhandles MSRTC driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An agent of private travel threatened and manhandled a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver at Central Bus Stand on Saturday afternoon. A case has been registered against the agent Zakir with Kranti Chowk police station.

Bus driver Ramesh Sapkal was on duty on Saturday. He parked his bus at Central Bus Stand to take the passengers to Sillod. He was standing outside the bus, and some passengers inquired whether the bus will go to Ellora. Zakir was standing nearby and he told the passengers that he knew nothing and private buses are standing out of the bus stand, which will take them to Ellora. Sapkal told the passengers to inquire about the buses in the inquiry room. Zakir got annoyed over it and he threatened and manhandled Sapkal. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Ashok Shirke is further investigating the case.