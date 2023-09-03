Private travels and taxi operators make merry in crisis

Suspension of ST services: Stranded travelers resort to private vehicles for transport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the second consecutive day as state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) services remained suspended on Sunday. This situation led to a surge in demand for private vehicles, compelling travelers to pay extra charges for alternative transportation arrangements.

The Central Bus Stand (CBS) area became a hub of activity as passengers approached agents seeking information on available buses to Pune or private four-wheeler options. Travelers were directed by agents stationed near the CBS, where private transporters took advantage of the ST service suspension and charged exorbitant fares. Passengers bound for Pune were charged fares ranging from Rs 700 to 800, while those traveling to Ahmednagar also faced inflated prices, causing inconvenience and financial strain.

Loss of Rs 1 crore to ST

The two-day suspension of ST services resulted in a significant financial setback for the ST corporation, which reported a loss of approximately Rs 1 crore. Sachin Kshirsagar, the divisional controller, revealed that the department typically generates a daily income of around Rs 50 lakh. Consequently, the suspension of services over the two-day period resulted in the substantial loss.