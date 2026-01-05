Privatization of MSEDCL again? 13 offices may go private

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state is reportedly moving to privatize 13 circle offices of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, under a franchise model, according to the energy cooperative. The offices cover city and rural areas, as well as Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Solapur, Dharashiv, and Beed.

During the October strike, the government had assured no privatization would occur. Yet, organizations are now questioning the decision, while Mahavitaran officials have refused to comment. Concerns remain over political interference in recovering dues and supplying electricity at concessional rates, and prior franchise experiments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Jalgaon had failed before contract completion — Vilaschandra Kabra, president, Urja Sahayog, calls the renewed privatization attempt controversial.