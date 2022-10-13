Prizes of Vikram Tea ‘Mazi Laxmi’ competition distributed

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Vikram Tea, the renowned tea company in Maharashtra like every organised ‘Mahi Mahalaxmi - 2022’ state-lever ‘Mahalaxmi Aaras’ competition this year. The prizes of the competition were distributed in a grand function organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday. Actors Pandharinath Kamble, Hemangi Kavi, singer Ravindra Khomne and managing director of Vikram Tea Kajalben Patel were he special guests. The state-level winner of the competition Rupali Charkha was given prize by the dignitaries. The remaining winners will be given prizes by the distributors of the company at their respective cities. The representatives of the company will soon contact the winners all over the state, said marketing manager Jagdish Lohar.

The winner was given Paithani saree. The 5 district-level winners in each district will be given 1 gram gold coin each, and second prize as semi-Paithani saree, the third mixer, fourth dinner set and fifth thali set.

The winners from Aurangabad district are Archana Kadam (first), Sangeeta Pimple (second), Anjali Dalal (third), consolation prizes Kirti Chintamani and Shailaja Kulkarni.

Actor Pandharinath Kamble, HemangiKavi, Vikram Tea director Kajalben Patel with the winner of the competition.