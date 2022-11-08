Process for changing option for LLB 2nd round begins

Aurangabad :

The aspirants of the LLB-three-year course can change their options for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) up to November 10.

The Law colleges displayed vacant seats after the completion of the first CAP round. The e-scrutiny of the application form for the second round is underway.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will display the provisional merit list on November 15 while candidates will be able to submit their grievances or edit the application or upload required documents up to November 17.

The final merit list will be released on November 18. The seats will be allotted on November 21 while candidates will have to report to the college and confirmation admissions from November 22 to 25.

Box

Institute level round to begin on Nov 29

The colleges will have to upload the admitted candidates' details and display vacant seats on the portal until November 28. The process for filling an option for the institute level will be implemented between November 28 and December 3. On the basis of the merit list prepared by the college, candidates need to confirm admission up to December 7. The cut-off date for admission is December 10 and no admission will be done after this.