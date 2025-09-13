Process to provisional Ph D admission letter commences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University commenced the process of issuing provisional admission letters to Ph D aspirants in their login.

It may be noted that the university conducted Ph D Entrance Test (PET) on October 3, 2024, for Ph D admissions. The result of the test was declared on October 15, 2024.

More than 2,000 candidates were declared eligible for the further process. Apart from this, the number of students who got an exemption from ‘PET’ was 1824. A total of 3 825 aspirants gave presentations of their research proposals before the Research Preference Committee (RRC) from May to July 2025.

The merit list was prepared on the basis of marks obtained in presentation and undergraduate, postgraduate and PET. The university started making available the provisional admission letter for Ph D admission in the login of the students on the website recently.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that provisional admission letters are being issued for the research aspirants with the release of the merit list. Those who get the provisional admission letter will have to confirm the admission along with documents and fees with the D section. The candidates will be able to start their research upon receiving the letter.